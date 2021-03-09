Letter: Big Tobacco weakening local health

Big Tobacco wants to weaken local public health efforts and hurt our ability to fight tobacco use in our communities. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, reducing tobacco use and fighting cancer is important to me. Both of my parents smoked heavily and it took a great toll on their health. I want a better, more healthy future for my grandchildren.

I oppose Senate Bill 1087 that will prohibit local communities from passing or enforcing ordinances to regulate the sale and marketing of tobacco products. More than 15% of Idaho adults smoke cigarettes and nearly 23% of high school students use tobacco products. We cannot allow Big Tobacco free reign.

Our state government shouldn’t deny local communities the right to implement laws that protect public health. Local towns need the authority to create standards beyond what the state requires. Once that power is removed, it’s nearly impossible to return that control back to the local community.

I urge our lawmakers to protect citizens from the harmful effects and the addictive nature of tobacco. Stop this effort to take power away from our local communities.

Valerie Ibarra

Jerome, Idaho

