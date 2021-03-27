 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden should thank Trump for vaccine
Letter: Biden should thank Trump for vaccine

I find it interesting that no one is fact-checking President Biden's false claim to a pandemic "answered with silence" claim which was in fact answered - to the rage of critics - with quarantined cruise ships, closed borders and "Operation Warp Speed."

This administration's false claim to starting from scratch is also being ignored in spite of the fact - reported with wide spread hype - that then President-elect Joe Biden received his vaccination in December, if memory serves. President Biden would, in fact, have no vaccines with which to work if not for the efforts of the 45th President of the United States. Instead, he stands in front of the people he allegedly serves and takes create for three vaccines Each of these is an individual miracle as the Trump administration was told repeatedly it would take at least five years to develop one - also reported multiple times in the Times-News and other news outlets.

Phillip Bott

Burley

