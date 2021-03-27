Letter: Biden should thank Trump for vaccine

This administration's false claim to starting from scratch is also being ignored in spite of the fact - reported with wide spread hype - that then President-elect Joe Biden received his vaccination in December, if memory serves. President Biden would, in fact, have no vaccines with which to work if not for the efforts of the 45th President of the United States. Instead, he stands in front of the people he allegedly serves and takes create for three vaccines Each of these is an individual miracle as the Trump administration was told repeatedly it would take at least five years to develop one - also reported multiple times in the Times-News and other news outlets.