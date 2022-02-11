Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Biden’s Supreme Court picks

Some of my fellow conservatives are clutching their pearls and accusing President Biden of racial discrimination for declaring that he would pick a black woman to fill the seat vacated by Justice Breyer. Those who pay attention to history know that a similar situation presented itself to President Reagan. In an effort to shore up support among women, he pledged to nominate a woman to sit on the Supreme Court. That woman was Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Associate Justice on the Court. The primary criticism seems to be that choosing a candidate based on race and gender negates the importance of qualifications. How is it that so many people assume that black female jurists are less than qualified? It is also reported that President Biden determined that his nominee should be younger than 55. Is he guilty of age discrimination? Like it or not, nominations to sit on the nation’s highest Court are guided by politics. As for me, I am vastly more interested in a nominee’s fidelity to the Constitution as written than I am with their gender and race.