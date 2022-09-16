Letter: Biden is becoming the face of an American dictator

Biden has regularly met with academics and historians that have convinced him he can be another FDR and has a higher purpose. These handpicked political elitists are the voice of his administration, writing speeches and advising, while basking in their political power with their new found toy. Biden has always been noted for not being even the sharper pencil in the box, and easily swayed by personal praise.

Is he now becoming the face of an American dictator?

He is robbing the Treasury of one-half trillion dollars to prop up his sagging poll numbers by paying off student loan debt for rich advantaged people. Purse strings or spending is absolutely the responsibility of Congress. The House political leadership cannot acquiesce or submit to the Executive branch without a full house vote. As Biden moves forward for total government control, he has the full support of the multi-million-person bureaucracy since he has enlarged their numbers and increased their power. Mainstream Media is a cheerleader for this administration, so they will try to lose us in the weeds, talking about the advantages and details while ignoring the important facts. Their job is to sell this to the American people.

When the Court overturns this unconstitutional fiasco, they will become the MAGA court. Like any would-be dictator Biden will attack the Court. He will try to destroy the Supreme Court and the Senate filibuster rule if he can hold the Senate. Historically, dictators take power by controlling their party, owning the bureaucracy, agreement with the military, controlling the Congress, and destroying the court system. Biden and his Democrat conspirators are checking off boxes and are preparing to destroy the last two obsticles in their way. Meanwhile, Biden will continue to amp up division by false accusations, name calling, and hate.

Terry Platts

Gooding