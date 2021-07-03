 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden, F-15s and nukes
Letter: Biden, F-15s and nukes

“If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nukes.”

What are we to make of President Biden’s statement? On reflection, no one “wants to take on the government,” they are driven to it by insensitive and overbearing governance. Another takeaway is that the President seems to feel insulated against the will of the people because he controls America’s vast military arsenal. But, what does that mean? Is President Biden telling the American people that he would deploy America’s military might against its own people? If that is so, in what regard does he hold Americans? One could make the argument that he sees his fellow citizens simply as an unwashed and unworthy proletarian obstacle to his grand vision for the country. Likewise, if that is so, he has forgotten the sacred truth of the first three words of the Constitution, “We the People." Another takeaway is his defective judgment regarding the men and women of the military. Does he really believe that those serving in the armed forces would unleash lethal force against their fellow Americans? If so, he is sadly mistaken. Any attempt to do so would result in widespread mutiny and grounds for impeachment. Lastly, President Biden does not seem to understand the strength and resourcefulness of devoted insurrectionist movements. The last 70 years provides examples of just how impotent American firepower is in the face of determined resistance. For now, I will assume that the President is, once again, simply running his mouth without engaging his brain. But, what if he has just torn off the mask of beneficent caretaker of the Constitution and revealed a maniacal tyrant beneath?

Richard Guess

Hagerman

