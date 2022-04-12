Letter: Bicyclists: Be safe

Bicycles are a great enjoyment and we have two. Every kid should learn how to ride a bicycle on a residential street or country road. But, there seems to be an arrogance amongst adults that choose to ride their bicycles on high-speed main roads, highways and through construction zones. They must believe they are invincible and own the road, especially when they ride two and three abreast.

Some bicyclists are a hazard to themselves and can actually put those driving vehicles in peril. On more than one occasion, I have come across a group of bicyclists that while passing one another or talking to their partner side-by-side choose to truly obstruct traffic. With two way traffic, it can bring a vehicle's speed down to theirs until safe to pass. And it's more than just rude. They can easily put other peoples lives in jeopardy. When farm trucks, semis, or even other smaller vehicles miss-judge the bicyclists' speed and must crowd over the center line, opposing traffic may not always have enough roadway or shoulder to avoid a head-on collision.