Why be opposed to trade deals that enhance the welfare of Idaho farmers and ranchers? Currently, the farming industry is a strong proponent of the Unites States, Mexico and Canada Trade Agreement. Cash-poor farmers are anxious to improve their financial situation, and who can blame them?
Way back in 1994, farmers and other industries were told wonderful things about a trade agreement called NAFTA, and it narrowly passed. It’s hard to believe how one trade agreement could cause so much change with so much business and prosperity lost.
Here we go again with USMCA, purported to be a better deal for the U.S. — a new and improved NAFTA. The last touted trade agreement was the Trans Pacific Partnership which didn’t get much traction and was nixed by President Trump soon after taking office for being a bad deal for the U.S.
Curiously, a recent study performed by the University of Ottawa found that 57% of the text of USMCA was directly copied from the TPP. In fact, nine out of the 30 chapters in the TPP are the same in the USMCA document. Do not be fooled. USMCA is more of the same. Is that what we want for the United States?
The long term objective of these trade agreements is regional government for North America, akin to what happened in Europe with the European Union in the last 50 years. Make no mistake, the people who are pushing for these agreements in Washington, D.C., might throw a bone here and there at the agricultural sector and other industries in order to gather the support needed to get this trade agreement passed, but their intentions are not to strengthen the U.S. economy but to bring it down and subdue this country into the North American Union.
Liz Niccum
Twin Falls
