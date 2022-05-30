Letter: Being part of the community

These days it’s easy to get caught up in all of the horror stories in the news. There are big problems in the world and in our country. That’s true. There always have been. It’s overwhelming sometimes, and things can seem kind of grim. However, if one can pull away from the non-stop doom-scrolling for a moment and step outside, they’ll see that the world is actually pretty great.

I live on a street with neighbors of different faiths and political views. Somehow we all manage to get along. In fact we all know each other’s names and kids’ names. We watch out for each other. I know that if I need a hand with something, there are at least five neighbors I can call for help, and they know that I’ll do the same. When you get to talking to people you find out, that regardless of our differences, we all pretty much want the same things. We want our families to be happy, healthy, and safe. We may not be able to solve the world’s problems, but on a community level we can make a difference by being good neighbors and finding places around town to volunteer or pitch in.