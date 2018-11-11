In the early 1900s, Mahatma Gandhi led Indians in peaceful civil un-cooperation. "India was for Indians." The British needed to go. At his word, all the natives would stop work: No buses or telegrams or markets or anything the British needed to keep the country running. Britain knew it was losing control. Millions of united Indians were loosening the grasp of the world's largest power.
So it did what savvy power-hungry usurpers have been doing since the beginning — it secretly incited hatred and riots among groups: Hindus, Muslims and untouchables. Then, officially, it said it could not handover power until all Indians could get along. It worked. To Gandhi's humiliation, it was that easy to weaken the power of a united populace with in-fighting.
People in power do that today, never mind who or which party. There are several. What we in the Magic Valley can know is that anytime someone paints all Democrats or all Republicans as evil and the cause of the world's ills, they are trying to weaken our unity. They want power. Our real enemy is not Donald Trump or Hilary Clinton or Russia or whomever. Our real enemy is hate and fear — that desire we have to think of others who are different as subhuman and stupid; therefore we should rule over them.
As political unrest continues with pipe bombs, family separation or any other deplorable tactic that seeks to prove to us "the other" is evil, let us each resolve to look for the real enemy inside us. Are we letting those tactics incite fear in us? If you feel it, stop it. Don't spread it. Be united in the United States. It's the only way to remain free from the power-hungry.
Diantha Leavitt
Twin Falls
