Letter: Be rebel with a cause: Wear a mask

Idaho is in "Stage Three." Good for us! But where are the masks?

I see very few citizens wearing them. Yes, I know. Masks are only "encouraged." Perhaps I've misunderstood the health experts. My understanding is that, in addition to social distancing, masks are the only proven intervention so far to significantly reduce or prevent the spread of Covid-19.

I'm frustrated that, given the facts, many citizens are not voluntarily wearing masks. Newsflash: the virus is still here. Even in the Magic Valley. It didn't magically dissipate with the governor's announcement or if you simply rebelled against it. The disappearance of the virus is a function of behavior. Our behavior. Wearing a mask is a behavior that protects others which helps it disappear. It's that simple. I know.

We Idahoans are an independent collection for sure. We all want to go back to our lives: out and about to our jobs, to our restaurants and shops. We don't relish others telling us what to do. Don't mess with our "rights."