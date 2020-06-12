Letter: Be rebel with a cause: Wear a mask

Idaho is in "Stage Three." Good for us! But where are the masks?
I see very few citizens wearing them. Yes, I know. Masks are only "encouraged." Perhaps I've misunderstood the health experts. My understanding is that, in addition to social distancing, masks are the only proven intervention so far to significantly reduce or prevent the spread of Covid-19.
I'm frustrated that, given the facts, many citizens are not voluntarily wearing masks. Newsflash: the virus is still here. Even in the Magic Valley. It didn't magically dissipate with the governor's announcement or if you simply rebelled against it. The disappearance of the virus is a function of behavior. Our behavior. Wearing a mask is a behavior that protects others which helps it disappear. It's that simple. I know.
We Idahoans are an independent collection for sure. We all want to go back to our lives: out and about to our jobs, to our restaurants and shops. We don't relish others telling us what to do. Don't mess with our "rights."
We like our freedom just like we like our guns. As responsible gun owners, we would never consider carrying our guns without the safety engaged. Why? Because we know that we are exposing ourselves and others to a lethal outcome if it discharged. I keep my safety on for you. You keep your safety on for me. Why, then, knowing we could be carrying a lethal virus, would we not keep "the safety" on by wearing a mask? I keep you safe. You keep me safe.
Please wear a mask. Help our community return to normal sooner rather than later. You can even be a rebel. Wear an "I Hate Masks" mask so everyone knows your stance. It's okay to be a rebel. Just be a rebel with a cause.
Brenda Grupe
Twin Falls
