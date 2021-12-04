Letter: Be kind to medical staff

I do not remember the trip or the first few days in the hospital; I was in real bad shape, near death, so I was told. I can tell you that once I gained back my ability to know what was going on, the care I received from the staff in the ICU and then on the third floor was professional, respectful and caring as it could be. The care included a couple of all-stars (my angels) that went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable. In ICU, I never had to wait when I pressed the call button; they were always there to change ben linens and my clothes. My bonus: They always had a respectful and caring attitude, they are all great!