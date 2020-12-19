 Skip to main content
Letter: Be kind amid pandemic
Letter: Be kind amid pandemic

I’d like to thank my fellow Idahoans for their efforts to control Covid-19. Every business and restaurant which I have seen has gone to extreme efforts to make it safe for their customers. They want our business. They want to stay open. They provide masks and kindly ask their customers to wear them. Restaurants seat their customers at a safe distance. They sanitize the menus. Individual citizens are wearing masks to protect themselves and others. They are willingly practicing social distancing. They are aware of avoiding large gatherings. I don’t believe that people knowingly go to work sick. People are taking personal responsibility.

Yes, there are a few people who object to these guidelines, but they are a small, but unfortunately vocal, minority.

The headlines have been grim. We want things to improve but I don’t think the blame game is helpful. I completely support Governor Little. We don’t need a statewide mask mandate because we are ALREADY masking. I’m very disappointed in the headlines of many of the state’s newspaper and in their editorials. Somehow the idea of a state-mandated mask requirement seems to be the cure-all for this epidemic. Blame is placed on officials and ultimately us, as citizens. “If only” we had been more careful. “If only” our governor would use his powers to force us to comply it wouldn’t have been so bad. We don’t need mandates and fines. We are doing the best that we can. Ultimately it is up to each individual. This virus is so unpredictable. I have known people who have diligently followed all guidelines and who have still gotten the virus. I’ve known people who haven’t gotten it when they live in households where others have it. It’s like fighting guerilla warfare. Let's be kind and continue to support each other!

Bonnie Hamilton

Twin Falls

