Letter: Be God correct, not politically correct
Letter: Be God correct, not politically correct

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

In reference to the letter from the woman accusing Pastor Paul Thompson of hate speech

I submit: Being politically correct may find you being weighed in the balance and found wanting.

It is better to be God correct rather than politically correct.

Therefore, Paul would be negligent not to report

Isaiah 5:20-21 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight! Christians should want to hear the words, Well done thou good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of the Lord.

Pastor Paul Thompson as disciple and servant of The Lord Jesus Christ is responsible to seek out the lost and call out sin. Paul is under orders from his commanding officer to warn the wicked.

Ezekiel 3:18-21 18 When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will require at thine hand. Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not his wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his sin.

Therefore I beg of you to seek the Lord and be God correct.

Carter Killinger 

Twin Falls

