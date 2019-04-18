I would like to reply to Pam Woods letter of April 4, "Canyon Rim Hotel Sets Bad Precedent." She claims that this decision sets a precedent when there were already so many buildings close to the canyon rim. Have they no part in precedent?
I believe the battle for a pristine canyon rim view was lost before the new hotel was proposed. The only thing we can do now is demand that future structures on the rim be aesthetically pleasing to the eye. Among the view in opposition seems to be a desire to have a view of the canyon that is untouched by mankind.
While preparing for the update on the Twin Falls County Comprehensive Plan from ten years ago, I discovered one goal in the history section that has gone unrealized. That goal is a designated historic scenic vista. As chair of the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission, I believe there may be support for this worthy pursuit.
There is also an effort by the county to extend the Canyon Rim Trail for ten miles east from Dierkes Lake. This could work in conjunction with a designated historic scenic view. Would it not be grand for future generations to have a view that is the same of the Shoshone or the pioneers?
This summer the county will be revising the county comprehensive plan. Please take this opportunity to provide input on what you want for future land use in Twin Falls County.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
