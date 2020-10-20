Letter: Barker piece was leftist opinion

In response to Rocky Barker’s opinion piece printed as news from the Stateman and front page in the Times-News. Baker’s Leftist opinions for the Sierra Club and other groups that use the environment as a political voice for the Democratic Party are well known. He states now that the policies of curtailing management of public lands were right except global warming sneaked up on them so now it’s essential that we put all our money on new policies to fight climate change. No amount of money will change wildfires until thinning is again a priority. There is no data linking climate change to wildfires. It’s been hotter, windier and more lighting strikes in the past without wildfires. The difference was that for more than fifty years public lands had a timber value along with recreation and hunting, but most of all we knew what destruction wildfires could do and managed forests to prevent them. By the 1960s we had the best habitat and highest game and nongame counts in history. Today the forests and habitat are a disaster. In the 1990s the Clinton administration closed off hundreds of square miles of California, Oregon and Washington from cutting, putting thousands of families out of work and destroying an entire industry. Predictions at that time easily forecast massive wildfires. Much of the same happened in Idaho. At least the left is coming around to forest management, the trade off will be trillions of dollars for climate change. Get ready, if it wasn’t the fires it would be the hurricanes. They want your bank account and they’ll get it. That’s an easy prediction to make.