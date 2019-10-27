Shawn Barigar spent the summers of his final two years at the University of Idaho interning for me in the KMVT television newsroom. He demonstrated the judgment and work ethic that made it easy for me to hire him upon his graduation in 1993. He continued to build his news skills, taking over as news director when I retired from television and went to work for the College of Southern Idaho in 1998.
I’ve enjoyed watching Shawn tackle more leadership roles since then — as president and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, three terms as a Twin Falls City Councilman and two terms as mayor of Twin Falls.
But my endorsement for Shawn goes beyond our friendship. He is a visionary leader who works hard for all Twin Falls residents. He has participated in the development and completion of the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, new economic development including Clif Bar and Chobani, the redevelopment of Downtown Twin Falls and construction of the new City Hall. He has also been a proponent of the Neighborly Community Resolution that helps protect Twin Falls heritage, and he works to preserve Twin Falls’s reputation as a welcome destination for refugee resettlement.
I’m proud to serve as Shawn’s campaign treasurer and to ask for your support as he seeks re-election Nov. 5.
Doug Maughan
Twin Falls
