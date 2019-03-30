I am floored that Idaho’s House couldn’t do something as common-sense as ban exploding targets on state lands. After five fires were caused in southern Idaho alone last year due to exploding targets, how could we not do something as simple as saying “No” to exploding targets on state lands during the dry season? The Sharps Fire alone burned tens of thousands of acres of land, cost millions of dollars to fight and put numerous lives at risk, all because someone wanted to shoot an exploding target instead of soda cans.
“But opponents argued the bill was an attack on gun owners and added more regulations for Idaho residents.” If thousands of acres of destroyed property, millions of taxpayer dollars, and the safety of our firefighters is the price for this freedom to shoot exploding targets, then how can our elected representatives be willing to pay such a price every summer?
The likes of Heather Scott, Tammy Nichols and Chad Christensen unashamedly did not have the public’s best interest in mind when they voted to allow exploding targets on state land during the fire season.
Dustin Henkelmann
Twin Falls
