Letter: Balance growth and conservation

Dam-it we did, Mr. Obvious. Water is most essential. Man has manipulated it forever. I applaud U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson's long-range idea of removing four lower Snake River dams. People are flocking to Idaho faster than I can blink an eye and with this movement, the responsibility of maintaining a healthy balance between economic prosperity and mother nature intensifies.
The old riddle — What did the fish say after a head-first crash into a wall? — prevails.
Let's listen and learn.
Glenn Eastman
Buhl/Castleford