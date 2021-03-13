 Skip to main content
Letter: Balance growth and conservation
Letter: Balance growth and conservation

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Dam-it we did, Mr. Obvious. Water is most essential. Man has manipulated it forever. I applaud U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson's long-range idea of removing four lower Snake River dams. People are flocking to Idaho faster than I can blink an eye and with this movement, the responsibility of maintaining a healthy balance between economic prosperity and mother nature intensifies.

The old riddle — What did the fish say after a head-first crash into a wall? — prevails.

Let's listen and learn.

Glenn Eastman

Buhl/Castleford

