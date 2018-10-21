Baboon killing no reason to resign from Idaho Fish and Game
It is with disgust and great anger that I read of the forced resignation of Mr. Blake Fischer from the Idaho Fish & Game Commission. Once again, the hue and cry of the uninformed masses has wreaked a grave injustice.
A troop of baboons are not Jane Goodall’s cuddly monkeys. They are vicious, carnivorous, cannabalistic predators that routinely commit genocide, fratricide and infanticide. Captioning the photo as a family was an unfortunate mis-chosen word.
The owners, guides and other personnel on the African game farms know the animal inhabitants thoroughly and tell the hunter what and when to shoot.
They don’t just bang away willy-nilly. All of the meat from the animals taken is distributed amongst the local populace, ensuring adequate food supplies for continued survival. The revenue produced by these hunts provides for economic stability of the region and further management practices. Sounds like wildlife conservation, doesn’t it?
I assume that the Fischers did not travel to Namibia as envoys of the Idaho Fish & Game, but as private citizens on a personal vacation. At no point did past and present Fish & Game officials, or even Gov. Otter, have the right to censure a private citizen in this manner.
Also, the governor’s statement about the photos not portraying Idaho’s hunting culture is pure crap. Idaho hunters almost always take photos of the game they’ve harvested.
This censure and criticism is outrageous and unacceptable. No longer will I support the Idaho Fish & Game with my hard-earned money.
Bottom line: People need to mind their own business.
Beckety Hamilton Twin Falls
