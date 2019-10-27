I am writing in support of Liyah Babayan who is a candidate for Twin Falls City Council Seat 4. Ms. Babayan represents a view that I believe will help Twin Falls become an even greater town than it is today. She and her family settled in Twin Falls when she was a young girl as part of the refugee program — a program that has helped increase the diversity and liveliness of our community. With this, she brings a perspective that no other candidate possesses. She also has immersed herself in the city of Twin Falls as an active community member who wants to see Twin Falls continue to be the wonderful town that it is.
As a small business owner in downtown Twin Falls, she has a feel for the needs and issues that will help our downtown continue to flourish and grow. She also understands the need for affordable housing, and I applaud her desire to see the creation of an affordable housing task force in Twin Falls.
Liyah also understands the importance of protecting our community by addressing drug abuse and addiction issues that are present in Twin Falls and so many other communities across the country. She also understands the value and importance of environmentally sustainable practices that include recycling and preserving our water, land and environment.
Most of all, Liyah will bring an open mind, energy and much-needed diversity to the Twin Falls City Council that will benefit all the people in this community. A vote for Liyah will help our town become an even better place to live and work.
Don Morishita
Twin Falls
