At the heart of the Idaho Way flap is a zero-sum fallacy about advancement for non-white Americans. Whether intended or not, the logic at the heart of the letter to BSU’s incoming president signed by 28 Republican legislators is the racist and white supremacist claim that non-white citizens — and importantly also their children — advance into more secure and prosperous lives only at the cost of something being taken away from their white counterparts. This is flawed logic, but serves the useful purpose of dividing our nation according to racial lines and creating precisely the kinds of resentments and hostilities that are at the heart of the white supremacist agenda. It is also the core of Donald Trump’s ongoing racist messaging to white Americans.
Attracting and retaining a more diverse student body strengthens and enriches the educational experience for all members of a college or university community, with desegregation of education arguably the most important linchpin for the desegregation of society generally.
Do these ill-informed legislators want Idaho to maintain its reputation as a whites-only enclave hostile to a younger and more diverse demographic who might otherwise come here and contribute to our state’s growth and future prosperity?
Chris Norden
Moscow
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.