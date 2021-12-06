Letter: Attend next PERSI meeting

The Public Employment Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI) has long advertised the benefits it provides to Idaho's economy, to the recruiting ability of hundreds of public employers in Idaho, and to its 170,000 individual members. Just like Social Security, an annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) is necessary to prevent PERSI's benefits from decreasing over time. But unlike Social Security's benefits that will increase by 5.9% for 2022, PERSI's benefits will increase by just 1% unless its Board awards a discretionary COLA that, as of 12/1/2021, is in jeopardy.

For decades PERSI strived to maintain the purchasing power of retirees' benefits. However, in 2019 PERSI began changing its "funding guidelines" and, as a result, full COLAs are now in jeopardy because they have somehow become less important than the competing goal of reducing the chance that future contribution rates might be increased. On 10/26/2020 PERSI's chairman said "...the Board, to remain true to the draft funding guideline criteria, will not be taking any action regarding [0.3%] discretionary COLA," thus implementing for 2021 the decision to not grant a COLA in excess of the mandatory 1%.

For 2022, the Board's COLA decision will be more noticeable because the amount subject to the Board's discretion is 4.62% (in addition to the mandatory 1%). PERSI's investment returns remain strong and in the past would have easily resulted in a full discretionary COLA, but this decision has been postponed and made much harder by the restructured "funding guidelines."

Over retirees' lifetimes in retirement, the difference between 1% COLAs and COLAs matching historical average 3% CPI can easily amount to more than $100,000.

Anyone interested in PERSI's COLA decision can virtually attend its Dec. 6/7 meeting. Go to www.persi.idaho.gov or call 1-800-451-8228 to get details. Concerns can be expressed by letter, email or phone.

Lyn Anderson

Boise

