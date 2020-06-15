Letter: As Idaho Grants More Paroles for Inmates, Don’t Forget Obligation to Victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A June 7 story in the Idaho Statesman reported how the Idaho Commission on Pardons and Parole has granted more parole releases during the Coronavirus crisis. Figures reported by the newspaper show 407 paroles were granted in January and February, compared to 579 during March and April.

We at Marsy’s Law for Idaho understand decisions must be made to manage the spread of the virus and protect health of inmates and staff at state prisons and county jails. We are not criticizing the decision to review and approve more parole requests.

We are asking, however, that Idaho corrections officials honor the constitutional rights of the victims that have been harmed by these offenders. Specifically, we refer to the constitutional right to prior notification of parole hearings and release decisions.

As we all adjust to the pandemic, let us not forget our legal and moral obligations to protect crime victims.

Jacob Cluff

State Director, Marsy’s Law for Idaho

