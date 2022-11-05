Letter: As a trucker sees

I have known Liyah Babayan now for over ten years and although our paths do not cross all that often, I have personally appreciated knowing her existence is present. I can safely say that we are friends in a strange, unknowing world. Yes, naturally Liyah as well as most all of us one time is an immigrant from a well torn nation called Armenia, specifically that of Baku. This was when she was much younger but as far as I can tell, she is a true American Citizen. In her book called Liminal, which is very close to an autobiography, she described the many seeds planted inside her and the many hurts that she had no control of. Yes, she is Armenian from birth and from an area called Baku, but she was very young then with a choice of toleration or elimination. Her book presented many questions while Russia was imploding yet her family induced a life in compassion and curiosity.

Liyah, in my understanding, "kicked off her boots and stood her ground!" Not as much as for her, but what a lot of us strive for in a common good. She wrote about a common love a lot of us have, a love four our country and its people. She is a true American in so many ways I cannot describe. She was raised in comfort, then as Russia imploded, that of extreme poverty, came here and strived to become a citizen and creating a business that indeed has become a trend, nationwide. I see at a distance with a little glimpse of this packed little notebook, involvement in many activities and for what I hear in the sphere of public service applications, and overall to benefit others. I truly think she would be a good addition to the "Idaho Way" as Butch Otter proudly proclaims.

Let's see now, what have I seen in this marvel of a person? Liyah is a mother of two beautiful children she is honorable, honest, and still practices those enduring family practices of which, at this time the world could use every ounce. I'll close with a quote from another marvelous person, Maureen McGoven in the movie called The Quiet Man, "GO FOR IT"!!!

Paul Fisher

Twin Falls