 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: As a lifelong Republican, I am embarrassed of the bill to abolish property taxes

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The bill in the Idaho legislature to abolish property taxes on primary residences and increase sales taxes is an embarrassment to the State of Idaho. As a lifelong Republican, I am embarrassed that it has even seen the light of day.

Inflation in the assessed value of homes is a problem. It hits taxpayers who own their own homes, but it also hits landlords who need to pass property tax costs on to their renters. Rents are already becoming exorbitant due to lack of housing. Should renters have to bear a greater tax burden than homeowners?

As a general proposition, renters are likely to be hit harder by the increase in sales taxes than homeowners. If homeowners bought their homes while home prices and interest rates have been reasonable, their net worth is increasing. They may be having cash flow problems due to property taxes, but they are doing better than renters.

Raising the limits on the homeowners exemption from property taxes can be used to provide relief when it is needed and would provide flexibility to reduce the exemption if home prices and assessed values crater.

People are also reading…

Paying property taxes keeps citizens interested and involved in how local government operates and spends its money. Taking away that relationship between homeowners and local officials is not a good idea.

All of Idaho's public officials and candidates for office should oppose this bill.

Donald Chsholm

Burely

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Some courage please

Letter: Some courage please

Letter: Putin’s attack on the freedom loving Ukrainians has exposed some “real wisdom” from our former president and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. They both have described Putin as “brilliant” and a “real genius”.

Letter: My body my choice

Letter: My body my choice

Letter: But wait! Look carefully at the fine print. The "fine print" reveals that women are denied the freedom of choice.

Letter: Free advice

Letter: Free advice

Letter: Here is some free advice to the corrupt, hypocritical, cesspool otherwise known as the republican led Idaho legislature.

Letter: Help Congressman Simpson's legacy

Letter: Help Congressman Simpson's legacy

Letter: As Idahoans we are fortunate that we enjoy two pay checks. We have the one we work for each week that pays our mortgage , car payments, and every day bills. But the other just as important, and one that is bringing people into Idaho in droves, is the fact we have our public lands.

Letter: Top-Notch candidate

Letter: Top-Notch candidate

Letter: Chenele Dixon is an ideal candidate to represent our Idaho values. It would be hard to find a better person for the job.

Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Join me in voting for Chenele Dixon

Letter: This year we have the opportunity to support new leadership for the State of Idaho. Chenele Dixon is ready to serve Idaho as a conservative representative for the Magic Valley.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News