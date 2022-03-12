Letter: As a lifelong Republican, I am embarrassed of the bill to abolish property taxes

The bill in the Idaho legislature to abolish property taxes on primary residences and increase sales taxes is an embarrassment to the State of Idaho. As a lifelong Republican, I am embarrassed that it has even seen the light of day.

Inflation in the assessed value of homes is a problem. It hits taxpayers who own their own homes, but it also hits landlords who need to pass property tax costs on to their renters. Rents are already becoming exorbitant due to lack of housing. Should renters have to bear a greater tax burden than homeowners?

As a general proposition, renters are likely to be hit harder by the increase in sales taxes than homeowners. If homeowners bought their homes while home prices and interest rates have been reasonable, their net worth is increasing. They may be having cash flow problems due to property taxes, but they are doing better than renters.

Raising the limits on the homeowners exemption from property taxes can be used to provide relief when it is needed and would provide flexibility to reduce the exemption if home prices and assessed values crater.

Paying property taxes keeps citizens interested and involved in how local government operates and spends its money. Taking away that relationship between homeowners and local officials is not a good idea.

All of Idaho's public officials and candidates for office should oppose this bill.

Donald Chsholm

Burely

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0