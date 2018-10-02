I am tired of the Democrat obstructionists. They have displayed no manners or respect for law and order or Robert's Rules of Order in the Supreme Court Kavanaugh hearings. They have no logical basis but their own party shenanigans rather that the good of the people or justice.
Of course, they have a lot of practice and experience in the acts of justice. Illegal email servers … paid rioters … violence … emotional breakdowns … obscene gestures and language instead of discourse — as we observed during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.
Some "Social Justice Warriors" are not social, just or real warriors, but demonstrate an irrational OCTD — Obsessive Compulsive Trump Disorder.
Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the issue this week in clear and terse language," This is the most unethical sham since I have been in politics..."
Boy, y'all want power. Boy, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it."
Jan Wimberley
Buhl
