Mr. Crapo, kudos for putting forth legislation to help my fellow veterans into the VA system. Before that happens, we need to look into what is offered here in Twin Falls.
As a veteran who has been part of the VA mental health system for the past three years, from service-related issues from 30-plus years ago, I keep asking "Now what?" I have been part of the private and public mental health systems for over 30 years, and now the VA is my caregiver. My counselor can only give a one-hour session every 3½ weeks; he is so overloaded, that is all he can offer.
I have read from many different resources the therapies that are offered to Veterans with PTSD, as well as the many different therapies that I have done throughout the years. A one-hour visit every 3½ weeks is not very good in my book.
I keep asking "Is this all?" Yes, unless I go to Boise VA. As an old sailor, I never missed the boat. Am I missing the boat now? As a veteran, I am tired of the first greeting I get — no matter who I call within the VA — is if I am considering suicide or not. The few veterans I have talked to think there has to be a better way.
With Idaho ranking fifth in the nation in suicides, I am missing where the discussion is — whether in or out of the VA — on what we do as a people when we become aware of mental illness. As a vet, I have asked if there is more discussion on mental illness. So far, I have found no open discussion on the subject. Maybe behind closed doors, there is talk but where can we have an
Frank Mascari
Twin Falls
