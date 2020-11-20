 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Are speed limits tyranny, too?
0 comments

Letter: Are speed limits tyranny, too?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

In response to Lance Wells letter published on November 9th.

You state that you would consider any mask law to be “taking away the personal liberties of citizens.” Do you feel the same about speed limits? Speed limits exist not to take away your liberties but to ensure the life, safety and freedom of others by preventing you from endangering them.

The same logic applies to masks. Masks do not prevent you from going to work, shooting guns at the range, or traveling (“life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”). When everyone is wearing masks, it allows those with compromised immune systems, COPD, heart disease, and recovering cancer patients to have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness without increasing the risk of their life for your convenience. Do you believe that your rights are more important than the rights of other American citizens?

The preamble of the US Constitution states that the government is to “promote the general welfare” of the people of the United States. This means the government absolutely has the legal and ethical responsibility of issuing a mask mandate to protect those most in danger.

I support a mask mandate as it ensures, as you put it, the “fundamental rights of the people of Twin Falls” are not infringed on for the convenience of others.

Steve Korecki

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sad to see mask protest
Letters

Letter: Sad to see mask protest

Letter to the editor: If our founders could see some of us protesting the wearing of a mask, when the mask will save lives, they would wonder if we are even worthy of the right to govern ourselves.

Letter: Please think of others
Letters

Letter: Please think of others

Letter to the editor: When are the people of this community going to wake up to the fact that face masks help to curb this virus and deaths of people.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News