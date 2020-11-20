Letter: Are speed limits tyranny, too?

In response to Lance Wells letter published on November 9th.

You state that you would consider any mask law to be “taking away the personal liberties of citizens.” Do you feel the same about speed limits? Speed limits exist not to take away your liberties but to ensure the life, safety and freedom of others by preventing you from endangering them.

The same logic applies to masks. Masks do not prevent you from going to work, shooting guns at the range, or traveling (“life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”). When everyone is wearing masks, it allows those with compromised immune systems, COPD, heart disease, and recovering cancer patients to have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness without increasing the risk of their life for your convenience. Do you believe that your rights are more important than the rights of other American citizens?

The preamble of the US Constitution states that the government is to “promote the general welfare” of the people of the United States. This means the government absolutely has the legal and ethical responsibility of issuing a mask mandate to protect those most in danger.

I support a mask mandate as it ensures, as you put it, the “fundamental rights of the people of Twin Falls” are not infringed on for the convenience of others.