 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Appalled at Idaho lawmakers
0 comments

Letter: Appalled at Idaho lawmakers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I’m appalled that the Idaho House of Representatives has passed HB 322 giving a tax cut to wealthy Idahoans and big corporations. Our Idaho top 1% earners will be just fine without a tax cut that would save them on average nearly $10,000 a year. The typical hard WORKING low-income essential worker would save less than $100 a year. The state as a whole would be better served to put these funds into education. I can’t see any citizen complaining about that! Idaho ranks dead last in education funding. We are better than that. Please support students and teachers. Tell your district state senator to vote NO on HB 322. Our future depends on it!

Respectfully,

David Farnes

Filer

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Have An Open Mind
Letters

Letter: Have An Open Mind

Letter to the editor: If it came down to helping make school more affordable to students, forget it. Cutting funding because they’re mad about progress and facts? That’s worth their time, energy, and your tax money.

Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children
Letters

Letter: Legislature failed Idaho children

Letter to the editor: Our legislature passed on an opportunity to make sure more of our children start out in life with a solid start. They passed on an opportunity to provide resources for parents to make sure they can be their child’s first and best teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News