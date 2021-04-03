Letter: Appalled at Idaho lawmakers

I’m appalled that the Idaho House of Representatives has passed HB 322 giving a tax cut to wealthy Idahoans and big corporations. Our Idaho top 1% earners will be just fine without a tax cut that would save them on average nearly $10,000 a year. The typical hard WORKING low-income essential worker would save less than $100 a year. The state as a whole would be better served to put these funds into education. I can’t see any citizen complaining about that! Idaho ranks dead last in education funding. We are better than that. Please support students and teachers. Tell your district state senator to vote NO on HB 322. Our future depends on it!