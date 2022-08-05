Letter: Anti-Trust Bill aimed at “big-tech” is bad for consumers and small business

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is pressing for a vote in the US Senate on her antitrust legislation (S.2992) aimed at “Big-Tech.” The Idaho Chamber Alliance, representing over 10,000 Idaho business owners, opposes this bill, and have encouraged Senators Crapo and Risch to oppose it. The implication of this bill would be far-reaching and disastrous for consumers and small business.

Senator Klobuchar’s proposal would lead to higher prices and less convenience for consumers. It would make it more difficult for certain companies to provide “store branded” alternatives to name-brand products at cheaper prices.

It would create barriers to companies providing benefits like free or expedited shipping for select products. Such popular offerings at Amazon Prime could become illegal.

The bill would also prohibit targeted companies from providing free ancillary services. The government could decide Google couldn’t offer Google Maps with your internet search results, for instance. This approach would eliminate efforts to provide services that clearly benefit consumers.

Additionally, this bill would usher in an unprecedented level of government involvement in the economy — without concern for consumer prices. The result would be increased costs and loss of services for consumers and small business.

This proposal runs counter to existing anti-trust laws which recognize that vigorous competition lowers price, drives innovation, and gives consumers the power to decide winners and losers in the marketplace.

The Idaho Chamber Alliance encourages Idaho business owners and consumers to urge Senators Crapo and Risch to oppose this proposed expansion of governmental interference in our marketplace.

Chip Schwarze

Chairman, Idaho Chamber Alliance

CEO, Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce