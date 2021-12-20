 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liberty Access & Mobility Solutions

Letter: Another salmon perspective

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I have read of the Salmon populations dwindling being blamed solely on the dams and I would like to share another perspective. I have watched these changes through my 86 years of life, fishing once abundant waters of Idaho. Sadly, my grandkids will never have this experience as all the fishing holes of my youth are now completely void of Salmon. The dams were there then, and the Salmon thrived, so why don’t they now? The Salmon migrated through the dams following the barges and using fish ladders. I see three other man-made problems that have had larger negative impacts on Salmon populations. The Salmon began to suffer when fences were built to keep the cows away from the water, Salmon were put into farms, and by protecting natural predators.

When the cows were blocked off from the waterways, we cut off a major food source for the fish (cow patties) and caused harm to the eco system.

When you put Salmon into farms, it is useless to release the young and claim it to be sustainable. Their GPS is broken!

By strictly protecting their predators, allowing larger populations of Sea Lions and Birds of Prey to feed readily on already diminished Salmon populations it completes a dangerous trifecta for extinction. We didn’t help as humans by taking what was traditionally done by spear fishing and moving on to taking more than we need by net fishing.

People are also reading…

I’d love to hear a plan for sustainable energy that is as efficient as the power of water. Low-head power plants harness constantly moving water. The sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow. We could get into the damage done by over mining minerals to create batteries that will end up in landfills…but that is a discussion for another time.

Larry Harms

Wendell

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Christmas under attack

Letter: Christmas under attack

Letter: Christmas is the celebration of the birth, life and mission of Jesus Christ. Christmas and Christianity are under severe attack today!

Letter: Desert lawn? Insane.

Letter: Desert lawn? Insane.

Letter: It's easy to question the definition of insanity living in the Magic Valley. We know growing a healthy lawn wastes a lot of time, water and chemicals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News