Letter: Another salmon perspective

I have read of the Salmon populations dwindling being blamed solely on the dams and I would like to share another perspective. I have watched these changes through my 86 years of life, fishing once abundant waters of Idaho. Sadly, my grandkids will never have this experience as all the fishing holes of my youth are now completely void of Salmon. The dams were there then, and the Salmon thrived, so why don’t they now? The Salmon migrated through the dams following the barges and using fish ladders. I see three other man-made problems that have had larger negative impacts on Salmon populations. The Salmon began to suffer when fences were built to keep the cows away from the water, Salmon were put into farms, and by protecting natural predators.

When the cows were blocked off from the waterways, we cut off a major food source for the fish (cow patties) and caused harm to the eco system.

When you put Salmon into farms, it is useless to release the young and claim it to be sustainable. Their GPS is broken!

By strictly protecting their predators, allowing larger populations of Sea Lions and Birds of Prey to feed readily on already diminished Salmon populations it completes a dangerous trifecta for extinction. We didn’t help as humans by taking what was traditionally done by spear fishing and moving on to taking more than we need by net fishing.

I’d love to hear a plan for sustainable energy that is as efficient as the power of water. Low-head power plants harness constantly moving water. The sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow. We could get into the damage done by over mining minerals to create batteries that will end up in landfills…but that is a discussion for another time.

Larry Harms

Wendell

