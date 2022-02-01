 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Announcing my candidacy

I have announced my candidacy for the Idaho Legislature District 24A — an open seat due to redistricting. I have gained the support and endorsement of dozens of community leaders from across the district.

Here in Idaho, we are at a crossroads, and we need real conservative leadership. As a pro-life, pro-gun, fiscal conservative, I will fight for our values. I believe Idaho’s future depends upon having a strong education system without the influence of extremist-liberal ideologies. I will work to prepare Idaho for the future while protecting the interests of Idaho’s families, the agricultural industry and small businesses.

For the past twelve years I have been actively involved in Republican politics in Idaho — serving as a Republican precinct committeeperson, and representing Twin Falls County at the state level as our Republican State Committeewoman. I have worked to elect Republicans throughout the state, working on dozens of candidates’ campaigns. When I first got involved in politics, I did not know anyone. I worked hard. I gained people’s trust. I volunteered. I learned. And now I am ready to serve as your legislator. I have strong roots here in Idaho and believe we are a beacon of hope for the nation. People are moving to Idaho in record numbers because they like what Idaho offers — the hard work ethic, the strong agricultural roots, the beautiful land, the friendly people, the low regulations, the limited government intrusion into their lives. As we grow, we need to maintain these qualities that make Idaho what we are. I look forward to serving as your State Representative and helping Idaho stay Idaho for your children and grandchildren and for mine.

Chenele Dixon

Kimberly

