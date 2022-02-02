Letter: An Upside of Covid

The global pandemic has, in one regard, been a blessing. It has laid bare the tyrannical proclivities of national leaders once thought of as residing only in places notable for their absence of democratic standards. Today we see that tyranny is not a function of location and government but, rather, a condition of the human heart. Times of crisis bring out the more fundamental natures of human beings. Politicians who once praised individual liberty have now unashamedly sacrificed it on the altar of public safety. But even that is a lie. Public safety places a distant second to their true motive: the acquisition and exercise of unlimited power. The leaders of Canada, Australia, and the United States have exposed their naked passion for power. That image has now been burned onto the psychic retina of those people who still hold individual liberty as a sacred thing and view the actions of their governments as unrecognizable in the context of freedom. Thanks to Covid, we are about to enter a new era characterized by a greatly diminished tendency to trust politicians and their elite toadies. And that is a good thing. The deaths from Covid are lamentable. But, those who have lost loved ones will heal and life will go on. What is less certain is the course those once great bastions of liberty will take. Will the tyrants in training try to secure and expand on their authoritarian impulses or, will they be humbled by the roar of a free people? I sincerely hope it is the latter.