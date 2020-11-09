Letter: An open letter to the government officials of Twin Falls

I'm writing to express my opposition to any mask law that you may consider. The possibility of sickness will always exist, and taking away the personal liberties of citizens will not change that. On the contrary, a life lived in a constant and indefinitely prolonged state of anxiety is a life that's prone to illnesses of both body and mind. There is no point in passing laws under the guise of (possibly) saving lives if those laws strip people of all the freedoms that make life worth living.

Moreover, a government that takes away the basic liberties of the people it's meant to serve runs the risk of fomenting rebellion. The more the government takes, the less the citizenry has to lose. When people are forbidden to work, to gather together, to touch, and even to breathe freely, they are left with limited options for occupying their time, and similarly limited reasons to show restraint. As evidence, one need only review the numerous protests - which have almost invariably turned destructive and violent - that have racked this nation in 2020. The Magic Valley has thus far been spared such disruptions; Boise has not.