Letter: An open letter to Idaho Gov. Brad Little

I’m sure you remember me from our opposing campaigns for Lt. Governor in 2010, and Governor in 2018. As you know, I have been in the Weld County, Colorado jail for almost 2 years. The State of Colorado continues to deny me a speedy and public trial in violation of the VI Amendment. I am innocent. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke is attempting to coerce me into pleading guilty to a false lessor charge — by extending repeatedly the trial date.
The dubious case against me is “circumstantial” based on my vindictive ex-wife. The 5 million dollar bail is excessive — requiring cash only, in violation of the VIII Amendment.
Greeley Mayor John Gates has dirty hands in the pre-Jonelle Matthews disappearance issue. Mayor Gates continues to call me guilty in the local and national news media in order to bias the jury pool.
I ask Governor Little in intervene.
Steve Pankey
Greeley, Colorado