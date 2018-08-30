Subscribe for 33¢ / day
To my Jefferson St. neighbors: I humbly apologize for what happened on our street Thursday, Aug. 16, and the events leading up to the capture of my son.

I'm so sorry to each and every one of you who were inconvenienced, questioned, yelled at or put at risk — and especially those having guns pointed at them.

Please understand most all of this was not my or my husband's doing or fault, but entirely that of my son — due to his erratic, bad behavior and choices, but mostly a terrible addiction that went horribly bad and out of control in just five months.

I'm thankful to the Twin Falls Police Department that he was taken into custody safely, with no one getting hurt. At least in jail, he can't jeopardize his family and loved ones or his family's neighbors.

Every day and every night felt like a lifetime, not knowing if I'd ever see my son again. I hope you all can forgive us and go back to a normal, peaceful life.

Debi Rice

Twin Falls

