This was America when I was born:

No one had to lock their windows or doors.

Car-keys were left in the ignitions.

No knee-wrecking concrete; we walked on wooden floors.

Agreements were sealed with a handshake;

No need for the contracts of today.

Self-respect made people's word their bond;

It was understood, "I mean what I say."

Only in circus side-shows could one see

Odd folks and freaks by the score.

Now they fill our landscape, head-to-toe

Covered in weird, pagan symbols galore.

In my school days, the worst infractions were

Chewing gum in class and running in the hall,

Not slaughtering children by deranged madmen

Programmed for violence by modern cultures, all.

How has our country fallen so low?

Depravity was enshrined by atheists in control.

Over sixty million babies murdered since 1973.

Virtue ridiculed. America is losing its soul.

America, founded upon God's commandments,

The most prosperous nation earth has ever seen,

By and for the people, the first time in history,

Oppressed by neither dictator nor king.

Darwin's finches changed bills to fit each island.

They didn't tum into an alligator or a cow.

Marx wanted a system run by godless men.

Their philosophies are destroying the world … this is how:

Create divisions and hatred where little existed before.

Incite mob violence, set groups against their fellow man.

Control schools with brainwashing, not education.

Control all media, let no differing opinion stand.

When the foundations of a God-honoring nation are destroyed,

He allows children and women to rule over them, as we now see,

In our House of Representatives since the last election,

In the swamp we call Washington, D.C.

(Isaiah 3:12)

Christine Riker 

Buhl

