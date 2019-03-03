I don't know exactly when Idaho decided to be in the Mountain Time Zone. However, 21st century Idaho's population is aligned more to the west than to the east. Pocatello and Idaho Falls are the only population centers on the east side. Everything west of Burley and Salmon lines up with the states to the south and west of us geographically, and they have elected to be in the Pacific Time Zone.
The logical solution to the problem is to declare the whole state of Idaho in the Pacific Standard Time Zone year round as Arizona and Illinois do in their time zones. After all, Idahoans are more "fish than fowl." Tourists, outdoor activists and farmers probably prefer more evening daylight hours.
I, for one, would be more than happy not to adjust my biological clock twice a year.
Jeanne Alban
Twin Falls
