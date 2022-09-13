 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All hail the not-so-mighty Golden Calf

All hail the not-so-mighty Golden Calf! Let all Magats bow down and worship him!

The story of the original Golden Calf is found in the book of Exodus, chapter 32, in the Holy Bible. After experiencing many miracles from God, including their liberation from slavery in Egypt, the foolish Israelites pooled their gold to build a dumb idol, a mere blob, and committed the despicable sin of idol worship instead of worshipping God.

We see a parallel today. The original Golden Calf had no eyes, no ears, no mouth, and no intellect. Today's "Golden Calf" has eyes but does not see the truth. He has ears but hears only the adulation of his sycophants. He has a mouth but tells grotesque lies, spews hate and ignites anger. His intellect is that of a five-year-old who refuses to accept responsibility for his atrocious deeds.

His cult followers are drenched in the sin of idol worship. He claims to be wealthy, but when he begs for their "gold," they eagerly shower him with it, bowing even more deeply at the altar of their Golden Calf.

Incomprehensible!

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

