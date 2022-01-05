 Skip to main content
Letter: All Aboard!

Let’s time-travel onto the bridge of the unsinkable Titanic. We’ll warn the captain to slow down, but he replies. “We like traveling fast! I don’t believe in icebergs, and a crew member agrees with me. Ships sink all the time. It’s natural. Besides, God won’t let anything bad happen to us.” The reply sounds absurd.

In 1912, Michigan Senator William Alden Smith chaired the Titanic investigation committee. He concluded, “indifference to danger was one of the direct and contributing causes of this unnecessary tragedy.” So which was the real threat, iceberg or flawed thinking?

Today, when people argue against mitigating climate change, the far-reaching consequences of their similarly flawed, indifferent thinking are infinitely more serious.

Ask your representatives and senators to protect our spaceship Earth by putting a price on carbon to reduce emissions, slow and reverse climate change, and buy ourselves some time. Please. For the sake of our grandkids.

Simon Smith

Pullman, Washington

