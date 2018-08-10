Offering safe products
Albertson’s new flagship store opening in Boise provides a moment to reflect on the impact the company has on Idaho. When Joe Albertson opened his first market in 1939, he said, “Give the customer the merchandise they want, complete with lots of tender loving care.” That tender loving care grew that first downtown Boise market into the nation’s second largest grocery, and Joe’s principles of quality, good value and excellent service are why we are proud Albertson’s is our hometown store.
When we walk into our trusted stores, we expect products to be safe. Unfortunately, things aren’t as simple as they were in 1939. From cosmetics to baby toys, toxic chemicals are hiding in everyday products. Scientific evidence links chemical exposure to increasing numbers of health problems.
Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families — an organization that protects families from toxins — produces an annual report card rating major retailers on chemical policies and toxins in products. Last year Albertson’s earned a C-, scoring 39¼ of 135 points — an improvement from its F grade in 2016, but they can do better.
Big companies like Albertson’s have the power to make a change in public health, and with that power comes a moral obligation to ensure the food we eat, the water we drink and the products we buy are safe. These companies can innovate to reduce or eliminate toxic chemicals from the products they carry to safeguard our health and our families. And because they care about their customers, we can help them along.
Albertson’s is a hallmark of Idaho and so are healthy, active communities. Albertson’s is moving in the right direction, and I thank them for it. However, it’s important to continue urging and supporting the company to reach its goals. It’s part of who we are. It’s part of being Idahoan.
Kelsy Mitchell, Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.