Is adultery in our vocabulary anymore, or is it an unnamed accepted lifestyle?
Condoning sodomy and murdering more than 59 million babies from 1973 to 2014 (Roe vs. Wade) is not honoring and obeying God.
- Psalms 33:12 — Blessed is the Nation whose God is the Lord. In John Chapter 1, Jesus was the creator of the universe.
- Psalms 127:1 — Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it; except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.
- Proverbs 14:34 — Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.
In 1953, I was working for Lionel Dean at Dean Motor, the Hudson Dealer on Second Ave. W. in Twin Falls — where the bank parking lot is now. Lionel Dean was a pioneer aviator in Twin Falls.
I overheard Lionel sharing a story with a customer, stating a guy asked a woman if she would commit adultery for $100 (1953 dollars). She said yes. He asked if she would do it for $5. Indignantly, she said, "No, what do you think l am?" The guy answered, "We already established what you are. Now we are just negotiating the price."
I submit that no woman should be labeled a whore without naming a man as a whore monger. Shouldn't the man be as guilty as the woman?
We need repentance and revival to avoid God's judgment. God will forgive the penitent heart.
Carter Killinger
Twin Falls
