Humankind: Warehousing humans is human trafficking, and it's happening in Idaho — one opinion in a world of billions. 

Idaho's prisons need attention. Warehousing inmates isn't okay. Hoarding prisoners in Idaho — this is really happening.

Please pay attention. Your voice matters. Taxpayers are supporting us while the Idaho Department of Corrections and their contractors are capitalizing off of a disease — disgusting. Addiction needs treatment, not prison. 

Help, USA.

Idaho laws need changing. Thousands of lives are depending on change. More than 8,000 prisoners in Idaho. How many of them don't belong in prison?

Push the issue. Ask questions. Contact Gov. Brad Little at 208-334-2200 or mail to 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise, ID.

Amber Daniel

Idaho Department of Corrections

Boise

