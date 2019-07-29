Humankind: Warehousing humans is human trafficking, and it's happening in Idaho — one opinion in a world of billions.
Idaho's prisons need attention. Warehousing inmates isn't okay. Hoarding prisoners in Idaho — this is really happening.
Please pay attention. Your voice matters. Taxpayers are supporting us while the Idaho Department of Corrections and their contractors are capitalizing off of a disease — disgusting. Addiction needs treatment, not prison.
Help, USA.
Idaho laws need changing. Thousands of lives are depending on change. More than 8,000 prisoners in Idaho. How many of them don't belong in prison?
Push the issue. Ask questions. Contact Gov. Brad Little at 208-334-2200 or mail to 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise, ID.
Amber Daniel
Idaho Department of Corrections
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.