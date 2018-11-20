I hope the Times-News, while supporting the role of a free press, does not fall for the flailing defense of CNN Reporter Jim Acosta.
Years ago, I headed a government agency with hundreds of employees. I was the second-tier supervisor over an employee accused of harassment. The facts involve a male supervisor slapping a piece of food from the mouth of a female working on an office computer. Whether the slap made slight contact was disputed.
The Equal Employment Opportunity attorney assisting me advised that "touch" was a question more for criminal assault investigators. Under federal workplace rules, the use of physicality rather than verbal coaching, file notes, etc., was a serious problem. The manager's policy of "not eating over a computer" was correct. But the method to enforce that policy, the use of physical force, created the most unacceptable hostile work environment and was grounds for discipline.
The day after the mid-term elections, Reporter Jim Acosta sought to ask the president a follow-up. The president chose not to answer and recognized another questioner. The White House press room intern, whose job is the orderly transfer of the microphone from one speaker to another, reached to take the microphone from Mr. Acosta. C-SPAN clearly shows him enhancing his grip on the microphone, positioning his body to block the intern, and bringing his arm down on her elbow forcing her to let go.
Trump's feud with CNN is not the issue here. Acosta's deportment, his choice of how to treat the intern, his use of physicality to block a government employee from doing her job — those are serious issues.
Hopefully, it is obvious that "Who gets the White House press room mic?" cannot be answered by "whomever can out-bench-press the intern." The physicality of Acosta should not be tolerated.
Trent Clark
Soda Springs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.