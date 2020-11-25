Letter: Accolades for City Council

To begin, this is not an opinion of the decisions rendered by the City Council. Instead, I want to highlight the processes and the respect for the constituents the Council has shown over the course of the last few months. They have done exactly what we should expect of them…to listen to, and follow the wishes, of the citizens they represent (possibly in contrast to their personal opinions). Is this not what is expected and demanded of our elected officials?
Two specific decisions come to mind. Most obvious is the debate and decisions concerning the City’s response to COVID-19 and a Mask Mandate. Second, was the controversial decision made in June to grant an exemption to the building code for the apartment complex on Shoshone Street. There was a very clear and overwhelmingly one-sided representation of the debate and the Council decided to follow what they preserved to be the majority opinion.
Regardless of your opinion on whether the right decisions have been made, we should all acknowledge the fact that our elected officials have acted, and voted, on how they view the wishes of the public. There was a quote from Monday’s City Council meeting and printed in the November 17, 2020 edition of the Times-News, “Stop letting people decide what we’re going to do as the general population. You’re a City Council.” It is perfectly acceptable to voice disagreement with the decisions made…but it is in direct contradiction, and a bit hysterical, to demand our elected body to ignore the public’s voice.
This should be a lesson for all. We are blessed with local officials who are determined to do best by the people of Twin Falls. Be engaged and active in these local decisions. Your voice will be heard.
Andy Hohwieler
Twin Falls
