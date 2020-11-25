 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Accolades for City Council
0 comments

Letter: Accolades for City Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

To begin, this is not an opinion of the decisions rendered by the City Council. Instead, I want to highlight the processes and the respect for the constituents the Council has shown over the course of the last few months. They have done exactly what we should expect of them…to listen to, and follow the wishes, of the citizens they represent (possibly in contrast to their personal opinions). Is this not what is expected and demanded of our elected officials?

Two specific decisions come to mind. Most obvious is the debate and decisions concerning the City’s response to COVID-19 and a Mask Mandate. Second, was the controversial decision made in June to grant an exemption to the building code for the apartment complex on Shoshone Street. There was a very clear and overwhelmingly one-sided representation of the debate and the Council decided to follow what they preserved to be the majority opinion.

Regardless of your opinion on whether the right decisions have been made, we should all acknowledge the fact that our elected officials have acted, and voted, on how they view the wishes of the public. There was a quote from Monday’s City Council meeting and printed in the November 17, 2020 edition of the Times-News, “Stop letting people decide what we’re going to do as the general population. You’re a City Council.” It is perfectly acceptable to voice disagreement with the decisions made…but it is in direct contradiction, and a bit hysterical, to demand our elected body to ignore the public’s voice.

This should be a lesson for all. We are blessed with local officials who are determined to do best by the people of Twin Falls. Be engaged and active in these local decisions. Your voice will be heard.

Andy Hohwieler

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump
Letters

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump

Letter to the editor: It is incredible to me that over 60% of Idaho voters supported Donald Trump's legacy of deceit, flattery and immorality as opposed to knowledgeable decency and quiet dignity of President-elect Joe Biden

Letter: Liberty is under attack
Letters

Letter: Liberty is under attack

Letter to the editor: America became the greatest nation in the world because we were free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny.

Letter: We have rights and responsibilities
Letters

Letter: We have rights and responsibilities

Letter to the editor: In the case of this pandemic we have a responsibility to help protect our fellow citizens. Think of the people who have no choice and wear a mask every day to protect us.

Letter: Sad to see mask protest
Letters

Letter: Sad to see mask protest

Letter to the editor: If our founders could see some of us protesting the wearing of a mask, when the mask will save lives, they would wonder if we are even worthy of the right to govern ourselves.

Letter: Please think of others
Letters

Letter: Please think of others

Letter to the editor: When are the people of this community going to wake up to the fact that face masks help to curb this virus and deaths of people.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News