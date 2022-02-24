 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: About Gayann DeMordaunt bill

I was encouraged to read the recent article regarding the introduction of a bill in the Idaho Legislature by Representative Gayann DeMordaunt, Eagle. Specifically, it prohibits licensing boards from taking action against those medical professionals who prescribe or dispense medications for the treatment of COVID-19 which have not been approved by the FDA. Her bill also provides that pharmacists may not block a patient's access to those medications if they have been properly prescribed. It further stipulates those patients have the "right to choose" a treatment. In essence, this restores the right of Doctors to be Doctors. Doctors have always had the right to prescribe or dispense any medication which they can obtain legally and which, in confidential consultation with their patients, a mutual decision has been reached in favor of that particular medication. This time-honored tradition has only been violated since COVID-19 arrived on the scene and it is time to rectify that situation. It is just unfortunate that it has become necessary to introduce a political solution to a medical issue. Furthermore, since Ivermectin was mentioned specifically as unproven for COVID-19, it might be of interest to the readers of this newspaper that the American Journal of Therapeutics published a review which showed Ivermectin reduced infections by 86%. Furthermore, the World Health Organization in reviewing ivermectin, found mortality from COVID-19 could be reduced by 75% to 83%.

Martin Lee

Jerome 

