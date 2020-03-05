Letter: A waste of wildlife

Despite opposition from 23,000 folks (out of 27,000), the Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously to increase trapping, snaring and killing wolves year-round. They made this decision in a conference call on 2/20 to adopt all of the proposals. At their next meeting they will be met by a contingent of Idahoans that find wolf hunting, trapping and snaring all year round in most zones and for 11 months in the others to be repugnant, cruel and unethical. In other words, there will be no zone in Idaho where a wolf cannot be hunted or trapped – including pups and nursing females.

Most egregious is that the commission does not consider the science of its own biologists but instead sets policy with the clear intent of eradicating wolves from Idaho. Trappers, the livestock industry, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the suspect “Foundation for Wildlife Management” are calling the shots. The Commission is ignoring the science and ethics with the increase to all year wolf killing in Idaho.

The Commission should be managing wildlife with the goal of maintaining and sustaining biological diversity, critical to healthy ecosystems upon which human health depends. We humans eradicated wolves at least once before and the Commission is going down this road now.