Letter: A wannabe king

For those still holding on to Trump as a viable presidential candidate for 2024, consider his calling for the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” in a recent social media posting. Calling for a lawless state in which he can overthrow the validated election results of 2020 demonstrates his inability to face reality and move on from defeat.

The failure for most Republicans to condemn Trump’s statement also reveals the rampant corruption of the GOP, as many in the party are unwilling to face reality as they hang on to the shadow of a man that was deemed a “savior” and “liberator”. With many turning their back on morality and Christian values for Trump’s sake, I would say you are looking the wrong direction for a “savior”. And I would also have to say he is trying to liberate you from the Constitution, the law of the land.

Trump further said, “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” And how right he was on this statement. However, what has been shown is that the only fraudulent part of the 2020 election was the attempt by Trump to get false electors in place to steal the election.

Why doesn’t the GOP come back to reality and realize Trump is a demagogue who thrives on fraudulent deception. He is holding the GOP hostage and preventing the party from being grand in any way, shape or form. He does not represent the traditional values of the GOP, and flaunts his audacity, divisiveness and lying character.

I must ask, “How can anyone with a straight face, a clear conscience, ever support Trump for anything, unless it entails an orange jump suit, fit for a lying, conniving “king”?”

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls