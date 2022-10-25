Letter: A vote for Linda Hartgen is a vote for common sense

I would like to start out this prose by submitting to you the Webster Dictionary definition of Common Sense:
“Common Sense suggests a person who is capable of managing everyday problems without excessive complexity. For every problem a simple and calm solution. To describe someone as commonsensical is to say they are sturdy, reliable, solid and straightforward.”
Linda Wright Hartgen is such a person. She is a Woman of Faith with strong family principles. Her voting record for four years in the Idaho House of Representatives speaks of her commitment to Idaho and its people.
I have known Linda most of my life. Her beautiful character has never changed. I trust this Woman and call her my friend. You can be confident that your vote for Linda Wright Hartgen for State Senate is the right choice.
Char Alexander
