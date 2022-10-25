 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A vote for Linda Hartgen is a vote for common sense

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I would like to start out this prose by submitting to you the Webster Dictionary definition of Common Sense:

“Common Sense suggests a person who is capable of managing everyday problems without excessive complexity. For every problem a simple and calm solution. To describe someone as commonsensical is to say they are sturdy, reliable, solid and straightforward.”

Linda Wright Hartgen is such a person. She is a Woman of Faith with strong family principles. Her voting record for four years in the Idaho House of Representatives speaks of her commitment to Idaho and its people.

I have known Linda most of my life. Her beautiful character has never changed. I trust this Woman and call her my friend. You can be confident that your vote for Linda Wright Hartgen for State Senate is the right choice.

Char Alexander

People are also reading…

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Saying that Critical Race Theory is an examination of, “racism’s central role in shaping society” is like saying that Christianity is a monotheistic religion. 

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Amazing Mike Crapo would put forth illegal immigration as a GOP talking point. That's about as disingenuous as the 20-year-old stock photo he provides to accompany these articles. Old and no relevance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News