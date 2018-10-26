Try 1 month for 99¢
The Democratic party agenda appears to come from Sal Alinsky's book, “Rules for Radicals” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules are transforming America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Communist country. Obama quoted him often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.

Alinsky's three main rules are: Polarization where people are divided like rich versus poor, black versus white, etc.: Demonization where those opposed to ObamaCare, same sex marriage, gun control, etc. are demonized by the mainstream media and deception where any lie and/or half-truth is used to prevent the confirmation of a pro-Constitutional Supreme Court Judge and lies to sell ObamaCare. The end justifies the means. These rules have been the strategy for bringing more socialism and control over our lives.

The Democrats are promoting: abortion (killing of the unborn); gun control to disarm Americans; keep failed ObamaCare; reverse Trump's tax cuts; open borders (No wall) that allow illegal aliens to bring in drugs, crime and diseases; restore economy-killing EPA regulations; allow illegals to vote (vote democrat); anti-free enterprise capitalism; want to destroy our Constitution by having a Constitutional convention; support Sanctuary cities that protect dangerous criminals; control education to indoctrinate socialism and environmental extremism; eliminate ICE, which protects us from dangerous illegal immigrants and; Democrats support the United Nation's Agenda 21.

The United Nation's basic philosophy is both anti-American and pro-totalitarian. The UN was founded in 1945 by socialists/Communists and Council on Foreign Relations members whose common goal was and remains a socialist world government. Socialism always results in loss of individual liberty. The UN Charter outlines basic rights, but voids them by saying those rights are implemented by UN laws. Passing H.R. 193 will get us out of the tyrannical United Nations.

Adrian Arp

Filer

