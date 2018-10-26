The Democratic party agenda appears to come from Sal Alinsky's book, “Rules for Radicals” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules are transforming America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Communist country. Obama quoted him often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.
Alinsky's three main rules are: Polarization where people are divided like rich versus poor, black versus white, etc.: Demonization where those opposed to ObamaCare, same sex marriage, gun control, etc. are demonized by the mainstream media and deception where any lie and/or half-truth is used to prevent the confirmation of a pro-Constitutional Supreme Court Judge and lies to sell ObamaCare. The end justifies the means. These rules have been the strategy for bringing more socialism and control over our lives.
The Democrats are promoting: abortion (killing of the unborn); gun control to disarm Americans; keep failed ObamaCare; reverse Trump's tax cuts; open borders (No wall) that allow illegal aliens to bring in drugs, crime and diseases; restore economy-killing EPA regulations; allow illegals to vote (vote democrat); anti-free enterprise capitalism; want to destroy our Constitution by having a Constitutional convention; support Sanctuary cities that protect dangerous criminals; control education to indoctrinate socialism and environmental extremism; eliminate ICE, which protects us from dangerous illegal immigrants and; Democrats support the United Nation's Agenda 21.
The United Nation's basic philosophy is both anti-American and pro-totalitarian. The UN was founded in 1945 by socialists/Communists and Council on Foreign Relations members whose common goal was and remains a socialist world government. Socialism always results in loss of individual liberty. The UN Charter outlines basic rights, but voids them by saying those rights are implemented by UN laws. Passing H.R. 193 will get us out of the tyrannical United Nations.
Adrian Arp
Filer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“The Naz** were left-wing socialists.
Yes, the National Socialist Workers Party of Germany, otherwise known as the Na** Party, was indeed socialist and it had a lot in common with the modern left. Hitler preached class warfare, agitating the working class to resist “exploitation” by capitalists, particularly Jewish capitalists, of course. Their programs called for the nationalization of education, health care, transportation, and other major industries. *They instituted and vigorously enforced a strict gun control regimen. * They encouraged pornography, illegitimacy, and abortion, and they denounced Christians as right-wing fanatics. Yet a popular myth persists that the Naz** themselves were right-wing extremists. This insidious lie biases the entire political landscape today.”
I got this article from Snopes. One needs to read it with a grain of salt, but to me, it identifies the Democratic Party (the MOB) to a tee. One can make up their own minds about that. Seems accurate to me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.